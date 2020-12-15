Washington D.C.

DC Police and FBI Say They Are Investigating Proud Boys Burning BLM Sign as a Hate Crime

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Dec 15, 2020
Source: @ShelbyTalcott/Screenshot

The Washington, D.C., Police Department announced on Monday that it, along with the FBI D.C. Field Office, is investigating the incident where some Proud Boys tore down a Black Lives Matter sign from a church and set it on fire over the weekend.

The BLM banner belonged to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Proud Boys were marching when they stopped to tear down the banner.

"Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $2,000, bringing the total reward amount to $3,000 for information which leads to arrest and indictment of suspects in this case," the D.C. Police Department said in a press released.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation," the press release continued.

