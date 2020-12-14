Media Winds Up with Egg on Its Face After Casting Doubts on COVID Vaccine Being Made This Year

The first COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out and administered to healthcare workers on Monday, marking the final stages to end the coronavirus pandemic that started earlier this year from Wuhan, China.

The American made and produced vaccine is the result of a monumental effort from the U.S. government and private sector's Operation Warp Speed. When it was first announced, President Trump offered hope by predicting they will be able to make a vaccine by the winter, if not sooner.

The prediction was met with constant skepticism and questioning from the mainstream media, even at times declaring it would be near to impossible for a vaccine to be created and rolled out before the one year mark, meaning it would be more than likely we would not see a vaccine until March of 2021.

Starting in March and right up until November, many reporters, news outlets, and "fact-checkers" repeatedly pushed their doubts on a vaccine being made this year. It included outlets and reporters from CNN, PBS News, Vox, MSNBC, Yahoo News, and PolitiFact.

After the meeting was over, experts again made clear to Trump he would have to wait at least a year for a vaccine, the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Since Monday, Dr. Fauci has publicly explained in front of Trump three times now that it will take a year or more to develop a Coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3HFBccFm0k — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Is the U.S. "very close to a vaccine" for the coronavirus, as President Trump said during tonight's coronavirus briefing?



Public health experts say it could take a year and a half to roll out. https://t.co/ROwjFqp8zB pic.twitter.com/zer1XdVSOQ — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) April 23, 2020

NBC Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right.https://t.co/Pu6hDrWGgP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 15, 2020

President Trump just now at the WH on a coronavirus vaccine: “We’re looking to get it by the end of the year if we can....Moving on at record, record, record."



Note: Experts and officials say that is likely faster than what is possible. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 15, 2020

.@IrwinRedlenerMD says President Trump's claim that a coronavirus vaccine could come this year "is preposterous" and misleading "the American people about what's

possible and not possible."https://t.co/NUVSBqZu12 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 17, 2020

Trump is now promising that the coronavirus vaccine will be available in "a couple of weeks," which is the surest indication yet that we're not close pic.twitter.com/mGftl9bddx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

Fast forward to December, critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first person in New York to get the vaccine, with Trump tweeting his congratulations to the country.

Here is a look at the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being given to frontline workers in Queens, New York. pic.twitter.com/FdivfD0MvZ — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) December 14, 2020