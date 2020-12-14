Donald Trump

Media Winds Up with Egg on Its Face After Casting Doubts on COVID Vaccine Being Made This Year

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The first COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out and administered to healthcare workers on Monday, marking the final stages to end the coronavirus pandemic that started earlier this year from Wuhan, China.

The American made and produced vaccine is the result of a monumental effort from the U.S. government and private sector's Operation Warp Speed. When it was first announced, President Trump offered hope by predicting they will be able to make a vaccine by the winter, if not sooner.

The prediction was met with constant skepticism and questioning from the mainstream media, even at times declaring it would be near to impossible for a vaccine to be created and rolled out before the one year mark, meaning it would be more than likely we would not see a vaccine until March of 2021.

Starting in March and right up until November, many reporters, news outlets, and "fact-checkers" repeatedly pushed their doubts on a vaccine being made this year. It included outlets and reporters from CNN, PBS News, Vox, MSNBC, Yahoo News, and PolitiFact.

Fast forward to December, critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first person in New York to get the vaccine, with Trump tweeting his congratulations to the country.

