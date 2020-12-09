law & order

Portland Mayor Vows to Prevent Rioters from Keeping City's New 'Autonomous Zone'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 09, 2020 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) stated Tuesday evening there will be no "autonomous zone" within the city after rioters chased Portland police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office personnel to serve an eviction notice at a house that is at the center of a long dispute.

Video from the confrontation shows the rioters continually attacking and chasing away the officers from the neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said windows were smashed on police vehicles and two tires were flattened.

Wheeler tweeted he is "authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland."

He added, "It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them."

The occupiers are hard at work and have built barricades to prevent police from taking back the area.

Most Popular