Portland Mayor Vows to Prevent Rioters from Keeping City's New 'Autonomous Zone'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) stated Tuesday evening there will be no "autonomous zone" within the city after rioters chased Portland police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office personnel to serve an eviction notice at a house that is at the center of a long dispute.

Video from the confrontation shows the rioters continually attacking and chasing away the officers from the neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said windows were smashed on police vehicles and two tires were flattened.

Portland Oregon Chaz Part 2#CHAZPART2 Altercation as ANTIFA chases off Portland PD from the Red House Courtesy https://t.co/GhB4j2oipk pic.twitter.com/QUle1bmoEu — Kris Hunter (@_KrisHunter_) December 8, 2020

Wheeler tweeted he is "authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland."

He added, "It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them."

We all agree many of our nation’s systems and structures are fundamentally racist and require significant reform. There’s a housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, a mental health crisis, and an addiction crisis. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

It’s also true that illegal trespassing, ignoring lawful orders from police, blocking sidewalks and streets, and intimidating neighbors inflame these crises and make them more difficult to solve. That is what’s happening on North Mississippi Avenue right now. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end. There are many ways to protest and work toward needed reform. Illegally occupying private property, openly carrying weapons, threatening and intimidating people are not among them. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

The occupiers are hard at work and have built barricades to prevent police from taking back the area.