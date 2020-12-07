Joe Scarborough: 'There’s Really No Need…to Make China Our Enemy'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough implored Joe Biden and his administration to move forward on the world stage and not view the Chinese Communist Party as "our enemy."
Fellow host Ayman Mohyeldin asked what Biden can learn from former President Harry S. Truman on "rebuilding the world order because there’s no doubt that over the past four years the world order and so many of these organizations like NATO, the United Nations, have been pretty much cast aside by the Trump Administration."
"And aggressively attacked," Scarborough replied.
"We all had to hold our breaths collectively whenever Donald Trump would go to a NATO meeting or go to a G20 summit, you were afraid he was going to push somebody out of the way again, that stood between him and the camera. So that was always a chief concern. He would be meeting with our allies but would go off and speak with Vladimir Putin alone. I think the first thing to do is, you look at the real challenge on the global stage and that challenge is China."
"The best way to address that is first rebuild your alliances and then work together with your allies in the best approach towards China and there’s really no need, while China's a rival, there’s no need to make China our enemy," he continued. "You can say the same thing with Russia as well. But before Joe Biden does that, he obviously has to rebuild America’s alliances. That’s a lesson that certainly Truman still can teach Joe Biden and other presidents in the coming years."
Trump's administration has embraced a tough stance toward the CCP, especially in the wake of its mishandling of COVID-19, leading to the ongoing global pandemic. It is expected that a Biden administration will take a softer approach and work to be partners with China.