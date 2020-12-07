Joe Scarborough: 'There’s Really No Need…to Make China Our Enemy'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough implored Joe Biden and his administration to move forward on the world stage and not view the Chinese Communist Party as "our enemy."

Fellow host Ayman Mohyeldin asked what Biden can learn from former President Harry S. Truman on "rebuilding the world order because there’s no doubt that over the past four years the world order and so many of these organizations like NATO, the United Nations, have been pretty much cast aside by the Trump Administration."