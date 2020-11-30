Politico Magazine Writer: Trump's Base Are Like Nazis Using Spanish Civil War to Test Their Theories

If it is a day ending in "y," then that means someone in the mainstream media makes another irrational comparison between President Trump and Nazis.

This time it came from Jeff Greenfield, a magazine columnist for Politico, during his appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

"One area where we have differed greatly has been me saying the institutions would hold, me believing that Madisonian democracy would hold Donald Trump in check, and Mika being far more skeptical about that, thinking the system was going to break down," Scarborough said. "You have an interesting argument that sort of meets us somewhere in the middle where you say, yes, the institutions have held, but does that actually — is that actually something that we should be celebrating considering how close we came to disaster?"