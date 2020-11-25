Mika Brzezinski: Trump Needs To Be Investigated Because He Almost Destroyed Our Country

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski told "The View" on Wednesday she believes there needs to be some investigations into President Trump whenever he leaves office because he came so close to "destroying our democracy."

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Brzezinski if she agreed with a senior prosecutor in the Mueller investigation publicly advocating the next attorney general should hold Trump accountable for any criminal behavior while he office.

Brzezinski explained how she and her husband, "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough, disagree on the issue and said she believes Trump needs to be investigated.

"I don’t — I think it’s enough with letting things go by. How much are we going to just let just pass by with this presidency which has come so close to destroying our democracy, more than any other president? And I do think that there needs to be a degree of investigations, and also a postmortem on what happened, and our institutions, where they softened, where they didn’t hold," Brzezinski said.

"I think more of a check on the attorney general in the future. That really, I think showed weakness in our democracy," she continued. "We need to learn from this so that we never go through something like this again. And I understand, you know, sometimes doing a pardon for the sake of unity and moving forward — this is different. You can’t let all these things go by, and just pretend that they’ll never happen again. We have to do something about the many perils that this president put toward our democracy."

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has said Trump needs to be brought to justice, even when he leaves office.

"Well, I certainly would support investigating the president of the United States. What he has done in the four years that he has served as president is simply unconscionable, I think criminal in some cases," Waters said. Adding, "He’s placed this country in danger. And the president of the United States is supposed to be about making sure that the country is safe and secure, and he has done everything possible to undermine our democracy. And I don’t think that can be overlooked."



