Maxine Waters Wants America to Send a 'Message Across the World' and Investigate Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told MSNBC on Monday she believes a Joe Biden administration should open an investigation into President Trump once he leaves office.

"Do you support possibly investigating Donald Trump, his administration, after he leaves office on January 20th? President-Elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff has said over the weekend the administration would basically allow, and I’m reading here, the attorney general to make a determination. But we know privately, Joe Biden said he kind of wants to move on from this," host Yasmin Vossoughian said.

"Well, I certainly would support investigating the president of the United States. What he has done in the four years that he has served as president is simply unconscionable, I think criminal in some cases," Waters, a longtime anti-Trump critic, said.

"He’s placed this country in danger. And the president of the United States is supposed to be about making sure that the country is safe and secure, and he has done everything possible to undermine our democracy. And I don’t think that can be overlooked," she continued. "And I don’t know what Biden would do. And I know Biden wants to move on. He does not want to be bogged down in investigations, but I think that the president of the United States should be investigated. And we should send a message across the world, that we will not tolerate the undermining of our democracy in the way this president has done."

"I don’t know what President-Elect Biden would do, but I certainly would support investigating the president," Waters reiterated.

Trump has not conceded in the 2020 presidential election, saying there was too much voter fraud and abuse in key states that it has thrown the legitimacy of the outcome into question. There are a few lawsuits in states like Pennsylvania to stop the certification of the results.



