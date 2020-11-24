White House

Another White House Reporter Gets Caught Taking Off His Mask When Cameras Were Still Rolling

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 1:43 PM
Source: C-SPAN/Screenshot

As if there could not be another example of mask-scolding hypocrisy from our moral betters in the mainstream media, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl inadvertently provided such an example on Tuesday.

President Trump had just finished giving a brief statement about how the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 30,000 points on Tuesday morning.

"The stock market Dow Jones industrial average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000. And that's despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic; I'm very thrilled with what's happened on the vaccine front. That's been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that and it's having a big effect," Trump said.

When Trump left without answering any questions, the cameras on C-SPAN caught the White House reporters' reaction.

"Well, that was weird as sh*t," someone can be heard saying.

Karl, who was seated near the front, then got up from his seat and promptly took off his mask.

Karl has previously expressed concern about the lack of mask-wearing from others in the past. In May, he posted pictures showing the before of a press conference in the Rose Garden and said, "Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody," appearing to single out Fox News White House reporter John Roberts.

Karl also pointed out White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was not wearing a mask when he was giving an update to reporters, outside, of Trump's condition when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins was caught in May taking her mask off right after a press conference. Collins also had many tweets about who was and who was not wearing a mask in the Trump administration.

