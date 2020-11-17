Socialism

'Civil War': New GOP Ad Highlights House Democrats Being 'DIVIDED and in DISARRAY'

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 11:40 AM
Source: @GOP/Screenshot

The Republican Party released a new ad on Tuesday highlighting how the House Democrats' "civil war" between the old establishment and the new radical progressives are costing them seats in the House of Representatives. 

Based on polling, there was an expectation for another "Blue Wave" and Democrats to expand their majority in the House and Senate. While the Senate's majority now hinges upon the run-off races in Georgia, one thing is clear, there was no "Blue Wave" in the House.

Republicans have flipped 12 House seats and there are still other races that are too close to call, potentially leading to more erosion to the Democrat's slimmer majority.

The division between House Democrats boiled over during a recent caucus meeting where Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger accused progressives, like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), of costing them seats by pushing for socialist policies.

In response, AOC has lashed out at any Democrat, in the House or Senate, who suggests her "Squad" is one of the problems with Americans not wanting to vote for Democrats.

Most Popular