Democrats

Lisa Boothe Explains Why Democrats Don't Want or Deserve Unity with Republicans

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Ever since Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) were declared to be winners of the 2020 election, they have said now is the time for "unity" and "healing" so the country can move forward.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe on Sunday said Democrats deserve no such thing after the way they have conducted themselves during the last four years.

"I don’t think the Left wants unity and nor do they deserve it and nor should they get it because, as you pointed out, they are the embodiment of everything that they say they hate. There are authoritarians and don’t want unity and they want our submission and there is something dangerous that has been going on over the past few years, Steve. You’ve had the media and the Left dehumanize President Trump and his supporters. They have called us racist, sexist, xenophobic the list goes on," Boothe explained.

"When you do that what it does is opens the door for the kind of political violence we saw last night and it opens the door for the enemies to talk about in your monologue, former Obama and Pete Buttigieg staffers putting Trump officials on that list trying to prevent them from getting the future work or even what we heard other people in the media do which is call for truth and reconciliation committees. That opens the door and weaves it down some dangerous paths and that is where we are today as a society," she continued.

On the night the Democratic Party tweeted a "Biden-Harris administration will restore the soul of this nation and bring us together as One America," supporters of President Trump were attacked all over Washington, D.C. during and after the Million MAGA March.

Black Bloc and BLM groups went around to push Trump supporters out of BLM Plaza, including attacking people eating outside with fireworks.


