Organization That Made Public Blacklist of Trump Supporters Shuts Down After Massive Backlash

The "Trump Accountability Project" was created shortly after media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner in the presidential election, with its mission being to list those who worked in President Trump's administration to hold them "accountable."

Attention was first brought to the Trump Accountability Project after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asked if there was such a list being created since Trump did not do everything Democrats perceive as being wrong.

Lol at the “party of personal responsibility” being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

People then started to post links to the project's website and people were already being listed to make potential employers aware the applicant worked in the Trump administration, which drew heavy critcisms from Republicans.

.@kaitlancollins just reported WH staff are starting to look for jobs. Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values. Find out how at the Trump Accountability Project.https://t.co/7z4tDKsSQb — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

Several Pete Buttigieg staffers (including @HariSevugan) are attempting to blacklist anyone who has worked for the leader of the free world. We will not back down, and we will not cower in fear.



I’m sure Pete would be disgusted...right, @PeteButtigieg? https://t.co/kWWINv10P0 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 7, 2020

In a new post on their site, the Trump Accountability Project said they will be shutting down to be in accordance with "the President-elect's call to build a more united country":