Joe Scarborough Accuses Trump of Fomenting Violence During WH Press Conference

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough accused President Trump of fomenting violence during Thursday night's press conference where he said the ballot counting for the presidential election must be transparent and there is widespread voter fraud.

"It’s very interesting, Mike Barnicle, that Mitch McConnell said, 'Hey, we’re going to count all of the votes.' So not sure what Donald Trump is talking about that. That’s me adding on. That was the take from Mitch. Marco Rubio said the same thing, we’ve going to count the votes and we’re hearing from most Republicans even Mike Pence last night after the president’s very sad and pathetic statement on television that, by the way, for good reason, most networks broke away from because he was spreading disinformation that I think was intended to foment violence," Scarborough said on Friday.