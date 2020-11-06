Joe Scarborough Accuses Trump of Fomenting Violence During WH Press Conference

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough accused President Trump of fomenting violence during Thursday night's press conference where he said the ballot counting for the presidential election must be transparent and there is widespread voter fraud.
"It’s very interesting, Mike Barnicle, that Mitch McConnell said, 'Hey, we’re going to count all of the votes.' So not sure what Donald Trump is talking about that. That’s me adding on. That was the take from Mitch. Marco Rubio said the same thing, we’ve going to count the votes and we’re hearing from most Republicans even Mike Pence last night after the president’s very sad and pathetic statement on television that, by the way, for good reason, most networks broke away from because he was spreading disinformation that I think was intended to foment violence," Scarborough said on Friday.
"But not only that but the New York Post, Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post came out last night after that and you look at the New York Post this morning and blasted Donald Trump. 'Downcast Donald Trump makes baseless election fraud claims,'" he added.
Scarborough then went on to compare Trump to Russian dictator Joseph Stalin purging his generals before World War II, which resulted in Nazi Germany's early victories.
"Mike, I talked to one of Trump’s closest confidants yesterday and he was laughing at the fact that Donald Trump is looking for his James Baker. And this confidant of Donald Trump said he got rid of all of them four years ago. It’s laughable. Like when Hitler invaded Russia, Stalin’s generals couldn’t fight them because all of Stalin’s generals had been purged five years ago," he said. "So Trump finds himself in his own political battle of Stalingrad and he doesn’t have any generals around. He doesn’t have any James Bakers around. He’s pushed everybody out of his orbit that had any intelligence, any capabilities, any abilities to actually work on issues like this because all he wanted were yes men and relatives who quite frankly have never been up to the job."
During the White House press conference, Trump insisted that if all the legal votes are counted, then he would easily win.
"I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time, it's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt even if they aren't by nature, it's too easy. They want to find out how many votes they need and then they seem to be able to find them," Trump said.