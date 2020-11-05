Keith Olbermann Demands President Trump Be Arrested and Removed from the White House

Liberal political commentator Keith Olbermann demanded President Trump be immediately removed from the White House on Thursday. The demand came shortly after Trump said at a press conference the election results will be litigated in the courts over alleged voter fraud cases in must-win states.

"It is necessary to remove, and arrest, the president of the United States. Tonight," Olbermann tweeted, adding that Vice President Mike Pence should also be removed.

"Attempting a coup, spraying delusions and lies like an out-of-control firehose, he poses a danger to America's safety. It won't happen; in fact, when he does go, he will launch a 2024 bid," Olbermann tweeted.

In a longer explanation on his YouTube show, Olbermann said Trump is under "paranoid delusion, threatening the nation's safety."

"Trump can still live in a version of the bubble that he and the 69 million morons who voted for him have lived in since 2015...We have not had a lot of political exiles in this country, but Trump and his people will form their own grudge driven, alt-government," he continued.

During his press conference at the White House, Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the election from him.

"Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election," Trump said. "We'll not allow it to steal such an important election or any election for that matter...If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," he continued. "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time, it's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt even if they aren't by nature, it's too easy. They want to find out how many votes they need and then they seem to be able to find them."