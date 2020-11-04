Ted Wheeler Wins a Second Term to Be Mayor of Riot-Filled Portland

Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) won a second term on Tuesday after the city experienced near-nightly riots after the death of George Floyd in May.

Wheeler won by receiving 163,016 votes, some 46.3 percent. Challenger Sarah Iannarone received 143,634 votes, some 40.8 percent.

"We’re going to need to come together as never before to address short-term issues and the long-term changes and investments needed to rebuild our economy, rebuild confidence in law enforcement and restore hope for our future," Wheeler said in a brief statement via Zoom call, according to The Oregonian.

Wheeler has been heavily criticized by Republicans and far-left Antifa activists for his handling of the riots that have plagued the city. President Trump has repeatedly said federal assistance is available for Portland, which Wheeler has refused.

From Antifa groups and activists, they have criticized Wheeler for not reigning in federal law enforcement when riots were occurring outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. After rioters targeted the condo he owned in downtown Portland, Wheeler moved out due to safety concerns for other residents.

Crowd outside the federal courthouse chants, “Fuck [Mayor] Ted Wheeler!” pic.twitter.com/WXSd7AGr7f — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 1, 2020

Iannarone was the self-proclaimed "Antifa" candidate who had previously stated, "Antifa is not anything more than an idea... it’s people who oppose anti-fascism."