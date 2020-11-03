law & order

Judge Sets Bail for Alleged Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse at $2 Million

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 2:00 PM
Judge Sets Bail for Alleged Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse at $2 Million

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

A judge set bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged Kenosha shooter, at $2 million after being ordered to be extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is facing criminal charges for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, according to Kenosha News.

John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber and who spoke at the hearing said the bond needed to be set at least $4 million because Rittenhouse is a flight risk. 

"[Rittenhouse] was an active shooter and my son tried to stop him," John Huber said. "My son was a hero … and anyone else says something else, they are dead wrong. Including the president, he needs to stay on Twitter." 

"It’s not about self-defense,” John Huber added. "My son was killed. Another man was killed. They didn’t deserve to be killed. And we don’t have that society where we just let people kill people."

Defense attorney Mark Richards said the video evidence shows Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. 

"He was attacked by a mob. We’re not talking about demonstrators, we’re talking about rioters," Richards said. "And unfortunately they came in second."

In videos posted to social media of the incident, Rittenhouse shot the rifle he was carrying, which he said he was in town to protect businesses from further damage, after Rosenbaum chased him into a car dealership parking lot. At that same moment across the street, Joshua Ziminski shot the handgun he was carrying. Rittenhouse then shot at Rosenbaum. 

Rittenhouse then ran down the street towards police, but some in the crowd chased after him. After being punched in the back of the head, Rittenhouse tripped and fell down. One unknown individual jumped to kick him, with Rittenhouse firing and missing. Huber then hit Rittenhouse with his skateboard and tried to grab the rifle away from him. Rittenhouse shot once and hit Huber in the chest. Grosskreutz had his hands raised, but then darted off to the side and tried to aim a handgun at Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse fired first and hit Grosskreutz in the arm. 

Rittenhouse then got up and walked towards the approaching vehicles and appeared to try to turn himself in. Rittenhouse left the state and turned himself into police in Illinois the next day.

