Joe Scarborough Says MSNBC Won't Air Trump's Declaration of Victory: It's Not Going to Happen

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough assured viewers on Tuesday the network will be providing up to the minute coverage of Election Day but they will not air President Trump declaring victory because they do not want to be a part of a "disinformation campaign."

"Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist said a recent poll showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden having a 10-point lead nationally.

"He said, effectively, we’re going to flood the zone with our lawyers, we’ll send them into Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin, and we are going to dispute this election. No matter what happens, he’s already saying that. Meanwhile, there are some reports that say he could go out and declare victory as early as he can on Tuesday night. Of course, he will not have won, but he’ll go out and try to say it anyway," Geist said.

“We can assure you — we’ll be doing coverage on Peacock and we can assure you, if Donald Trump goes out and declares victory, we’ll be there to say, ‘Don’t take the feed.’ It’s not going to happen. We won’t be part of any disinformation campaign by anybody," Scarborough said.

"But you know, Mika, Willie brings up a great point. Donald Trump has spent this past weekend saying that even if he is losing, he’s going — they’re going to flood the zone in Pennsylvania with lawyers. And he’s already thanked the United States Supreme Court. He’s already thanked them ahead of time," he continued.

In contrast, Axios reported that if "news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader."

If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell @Axios' @mikeallen and @margarettalev: https://t.co/tXDJznHMbN — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) November 3, 2020



