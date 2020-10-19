'Morning Joe' Claims New York Post’s Hunter Biden Stories Are 'a Lie' and 'Russian Disinformation'

Monday's episode of "Morning Joe" saw its hosts and guest claim the stories from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, his correspondence with foreign business leaders, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are completely untrue.

Host Joe Scarborough said the allegations from the emails, and the emails themselves, are a complete "lie" because it came from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"These right-wingers think that, Wall Street Journal editorial pages think, they can lie through their teeth and talk about Facebook having problems and Twitter having problems with a story that even the New York Post knew was a lie. They knew it was such a lie that they put a woman’s name on the story reportedly that didn’t even know her name was going to be on the story," Scarborough said.

"The man who wrote the story knew it was such a lie. The New York Post knew it was such a lie that he refused to put his name on that story. They published a series of lies, penned them by Rudy Giuliani who admitted that nobody else would take it, but Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post because they might look into it and tell the truth. And Democrats say, oh what are we going to do? I’m not talking about Democrats now, I’m just saying historically," he continued.

Jeremy Bash, NBC News national security analyst, said it all ties back to the phone call President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for which Trump was impeached for by the House and was later acquitted by the Senate.

"Well, Mika, one thing to state right at the top, Rudy Giuliani was not fed passively Russian disinformation. He ordered it off the menu. He demanded it be brought to him. Why do I say that, Mika? Because in July of 2019, when, in that famous phone call between Donald Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine, most people focus on the shakedown, military equipment, military aid, no, a big part of that conversation what that Trump said to the Ukrainians, 'I’m sending Rudy, you’ve got to talk to Rudy,'" Bash explained. "In December of 2019, Rudy Giuliani goes to Kyiv, he meets with Andrii Derkach, a known Russian intelligence asset. They meet to do what? Giuliani admitted to get quote/unquote 'dirt on Joe Biden.'"

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox Business on Monday the U.S. intelligence community has no evidence to support the idea that the new stories about Hunter Biden and his alleged emails are part of a Russian disinformation campaign, despite Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) making such claims.