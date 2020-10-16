Mainstream Media

There Was One Group Who Applauded Savannah Guthrie's Town Hall Performance

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
There Was One Group Who Applauded Savannah Guthrie's Town Hall Performance

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NBC's Savannah Guthrie was heavily criticized for the way she conducted the town hall with President Trump on Thursday, as he badgered Trump over COVID-19, white supremacy, and QAnon for the first 20 minutes of the event.

But not all who watched the town hall, which was put on after the second debate was canceled, were so critical of Guthrie. Many of the compliments of her performance on social media unsurprisingly came from those who work in the mainstream media.

NBC faced some backlash from online liberals because they did not want to have Trump take up airtime while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was also having a town hall with ABC News.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tucker Carlson: 'Did Joe Biden Subvert American Foreign Policy in Order to Enrich his Own Family?'
Matt Vespa

Sen. Romney Signals How He Plans to Vote on Judge Barrett's Confirmation
Reagan McCarthy
Uh Oh: Here's Why the FBI Is Now Investigating Hunter Biden's Emails
Matt Vespa
Hmm: Did Biden Flip-Flop on Court-Packing?
Guy Benson
Sigh: Dan Rather, Hillary Clinton, Other 'Progressives' Painfully Ignorant on Originalism
Guy Benson
Claire McCaskill Explains Biden's 'Mixed Emotions' on Court Packing
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular