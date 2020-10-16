law & order

Suspect Arrested After Setting Seattle Police SUV on Fire with Officer Still Inside the Vehicle

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Suspect Arrested After Setting Seattle Police SUV on Fire with Officer Still Inside the Vehicle

Source: Seattle Police Department

A suspect in Seattle has been arrested after setting a police SUV on fire while an officer was still inside. The officer was able to escape the vehicle and was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns. 

In a press release, the Seattle Police Department said the officer was responding to calls in response to a man brandishing a flaming piece of lumber. When the officer found the suspect, the man threw the flaming lumber, believed to be a 2×2, into the patrol vehicle.

SPD said it is believed the officer fired his weapon at the suspect. Other responding units were able to locate the man and used a taser to subdue him.

“He lunged in, he ran and the driver’s seat was already in flames. I thought the officer was still in the car, the driver’s seat was on fire and then within minutes the car was engulfed in flames,” one witness told KIRO 7.

The man, “he comes walking down the ally with a torch, screaming I’m gonna kill all you -- (and then uses the) n word,” another witness said. Witnesses at the scene said the officer identified himself and that's when the suspect threw the burning lumber into the SUV. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sigh: Dan Rather, Hillary Clinton, Other 'Progressives' Painfully Ignorant on Originalism
Guy Benson
Uh Oh: Here's Why the FBI Is Now Investigating Hunter Biden's Emails
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's New Radical Position on Transgender Children
Ellie Bufkin

What Feinstein Said During Hot Mic Moment About Amy Coney Barrett
Leah Barkoukis

Black Voter at ABC Town Hall Confronts Biden About His 'You Ain't Black' Comment
Cortney O'Brien
Colorado 'Independent' Dem Candidate Has a History With a Socialist Publication
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular