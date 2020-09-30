Los Angeles

A Suspect Has Finally Been Found for the Shooting of Two Los Angeles Sheriffs Deputies

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Sep 30, 2020
Source: @BillFOXLA/Screenshot

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton earlier this month.  

Deonte Lee Murray, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a carjacking and shooting of a man in Compton. Murray was hit with two felony attempted murder charges and he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Murray is already prohibited from possessing a firearm since he is a prior convicted felon and a control substance registrant. When he was arrested for the carjacking and shooting, it was unknown at the time that he was the suspect for the shooting of the two LASD deputies. 

LASD made the connection when they compared the ballistics to the gun he tossed away as he attempted to flee officers when they tried to apprehend him. LASD said they do not have an exact motive for the shooting, other than the observation that Murray "obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead."

The two deputies who were shot are expected to have a long road to recovery. The female deputy, who was shot in the jaw, was able to provide medical aid to her partner and radio for help.

