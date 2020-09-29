David Hogg Apologizes to His Followers for Being Racist After Condemning Violent Riots

Gun control activist David Hogg got into some hot water with his over 1 million Twitter following on Monday after he encouraged them to partake in non-violent protests. Some of his followers said he was speaking from a place of white privilege and should not be telling minorities what to do.

Hogg began the thread by stating how "young people can stage a nonviolent political revolution over the coming decade but it will require all of us voting in consistently high [numbers] EVERY election."

To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

The main tweet that got Hogg in trouble stated, "The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone."

The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Hogg then sent tweets saying he was not trying to tell minorities what to do and his tweets were directed at "young white people I see arming themselves or wanting to so they can go and loot and act in antagonistic ways against the state trying to use allyship as a cover."

Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC people how they should react to violence directed at them by the state.



It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

In the end, Hogg said, "I appreciate those that have called me out and let me know how this tweet was offensive and I am welcome to continuing to learn."