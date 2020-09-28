MSNBC

At Least MSM Reporters Agree: NYT's Trump Tax Returns 'Bombshell' Is VERY Important

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 10:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
At Least MSM Reporters Agree: NYT's Trump Tax Returns 'Bombshell' Is VERY Important

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Reporters from mainstream media outlets spent all of Sunday evening and Monday trying to convince Americans just how important the New York Times' story about President Trump's leaked tax returns was after it was published, often calling it a "bombshell."

In essence, the tax returns showed Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and paid another $750 in 2017, along with paying "no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made."

Interestingly enough, the tax returns, which were not published to protect the Times' sources, also did not "reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia."

With reporters and pundits finally getting the behind-the-scenes financial information they had sought for so long, they could not contain their excitement to an audience that largely has bigger concerns. 

CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said the NYT "bombshell is one of the most important stories of the [past] five years."

In his Reliable Sources newsletter, he adds the caveat that "Most minds are made up and some votes are already being cast. But the $$$ figures in the story are still astonishing. And the tax avoidance story is singularly important because it fills in a big part of Trump's portrait."

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor told MSNBC while saying the story was a "bombshell," she also called it a "blockbuster."

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski said, "What is being seen in this reporting is avoiding, evading, perhaps robbing and cheating, we’ll see."

In all likelihood, the tax return story will be an afterthought for most Americans, save for Democrats and their allies in the media, as the country gets closer to Election Day.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Behind-the-Scenes: How Senate Republicans Rallied Around Promptly Filling the SCOTUS Vacancy
Guy Benson
Brit Hume Presses Sen. Stabenow After She Predicts ACB Will Derail Health Care
Cortney O'Brien

Just How Worried Are Dems About ACB's Confirmation Hearing? Well...
Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Gets Dismissive After Jake Tapper Asks About Her Husband's Gaffes
Cortney O'Brien

The Twitter Thread That Explains Everything You Need to Know About the NYT's Trump Tax Returns Story
Leah Barkoukis
Former Trump Campaign Manager Hospitalized Over Reported Suicide Threat. The Left's Response Was Predictable.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular