Minnesota Reporter Shreds the Biden Campaign for Icing Out Local Media During State Visit

A reporter in Minnesota criticized the way Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign decided to deal with local media, which is to say not at all and only having pool reporters interact with the candidate.

Dan Wolfe with Duluth-based KBJR 6 tweeted the Biden campaign had not "released info to all media as far as exact time and location. We had to get it from NBC. Also, it’s pool only. No media inside the hall. They also yanked the only one-on-one interview. Begs the question: what’s the point of coming here at all??"

Dems and the @MinnesotaDFL have been very critical (and rightfully so) of Republicans holding rallies with no distancing and masks. But they also need to look in the mirror. No media communication, “virtual” rallies and very little campaigning isn’t a recipe for success. — Dan Wolfe (@DanWolfeKBJR) September 18, 2020

Wolfe says he understands the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limits the opportunities to interact with Biden but "all we hear from Democrats is 'our democracy is at stake.' If so, might want to start campaigning like that’s the case. This [Biden] visit was badly bungled by his people."

If the party wakes up Nov. 4 and republicans have the House, Senate and WH, I don’t think the first words from their mouths will be “hey, at least we slowed the spread.” — Dan Wolfe (@DanWolfeKBJR) September 18, 2020

Less than 24 hours before his visit to Duluth @JoeBiden has still not released time or details of what earlier press release said would be “pool coverage “ - this is really unusual for any campaign much less a presidential one-@realDonaldTrump had Bemidji details out 4 days ago — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 18, 2020

A Minnesota-based photographer also said even local photographers were not allowed to cover Biden's event.

Right now it seems no local Minnesota news photographers will be allowed to cover @JoeBiden event in Duluth today. Hoping they will find some space by the time I arrive this morning — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) September 18, 2020

The Trump campaign said "Biden’s handlers are playing 'hide the candidate' from the local media."