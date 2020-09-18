Washington D.C.

BLM Activist Records Herself Berating CVS Manager Because He Called Police on Shoplifters

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
BLM Activist Records Herself Berating CVS Manager Because He Called Police on Shoplifters

Source: @heckyessica/Twitter

A Black Lives Matter activist posted a video she took inside a CVS in Washington, D.C. after the store's manager called the police to report two alleged shoplifters. The woman berated the white CVS worker because she claimed he did not care about putting black lives in danger by calling the police.

In the video Charity Sadé posted, she tells the manager she comes to the CVS frequently and demanded to know why he called the police.

The manager explained to her CVS policy dictates for him to call the police if people are stealing items from the store. He went on to explain he decided to not press charges against the two alleged thieves and instead wanted them to know they are no longer allowed in the store.

"You decided to call the police that stole — allegedly took something from the store because you're willing to uphold the policy and they could have lost their lives," Sadé said.

"We can agree to disagree on this because I don't work for you...I follow my company's policies, not your policies," the man replied.

"So you're willing to risk someone's life for what? $30,000 a year..." Sadé said, then demanding to know what the man's name was.

He was not willing to give his name to her as she was filming to try to "elicit some sort of violence against me."

"You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police," Sadé said.

Following the backlash Sadé received from Twitter users, who were saying she was in the wrong for harassing a worker for no good reason, she changed her Twitter account name and set it to private.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Frauds': Watch What Happened When Biden Thought the Cameras Stopped Rolling During CNN Town Hall
Leah Barkoukis
Sen. Ernst Responds to Sexist Attack from Liberal Magazine
Reagan McCarthy
Dana Perino Asks Woodward: Why Not Come Forward Sooner if You Were Concerned About Trump's COVID Take?
Cortney O'Brien
Rep. Gohmert Starts Digging into Who Is Paying for BLM Protesters' Travel
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Fact Checking the 'Fact Checkers:' Yes, Politifact, Biden Will Raise Taxes Across the Board
Guy Benson
Commerce Department Announces Ban on TikTok, WeChat From US App Stores
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular