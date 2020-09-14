WATCH: Lancaster DA Releases Footage of Police Shooting Armed Suspect that Lead to Riots

Riots

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 11:05 AM
Source: Lancaster County DA/Screenshot

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released the body camera footage that showed the police-involved shooting of an armed suspect. The incident was quickly seized on by Black Lives Matter activists and the protests in the city quickly turned into a riot.

The demonstrations were started before the footage was released, but even after it showed the suspect, Ricardo Munoz, charging at the Lancaster officer with a knife, prompting the officer to shoot as he ran away, the riots continued.

Munoz had a criminal history of stabbing people. In 2019, he was arrested after stabbing four people multiple times, including a 16-year-old boy.

Windows and vehicles in the downtown area were targeted and damaged by rioters, with fires also being started. When the rioters turned their attention to the police by throwing projectiles, officers used tear gas and other less-than-lethal ordinance to disperse the crowd.

