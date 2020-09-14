WATCH: Lancaster DA Releases Footage of Police Shooting Armed Suspect that Lead to Riots

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released the body camera footage that showed the police-involved shooting of an armed suspect. The incident was quickly seized on by Black Lives Matter activists and the protests in the city quickly turned into a riot.

Video shows 27 year old Ricardo Munoz running toward an officer with a knife above his head before being shot

The demonstrations were started before the footage was released, but even after it showed the suspect, Ricardo Munoz, charging at the Lancaster officer with a knife, prompting the officer to shoot as he ran away, the riots continued.

Munoz had a criminal history of stabbing people. In 2019, he was arrested after stabbing four people multiple times, including a 16-year-old boy.

BLM riots kick off in Lancaster, PA after an officer involved shooting of a man armed with a knife





Windows and vehicles in the downtown area were targeted and damaged by rioters, with fires also being started. When the rioters turned their attention to the police by throwing projectiles, officers used tear gas and other less-than-lethal ordinance to disperse the crowd.

Throwing bricks at Police vehicle and busting out windows/lights in Lancaster, PA





After rioters began throwing bricks and breaking windows of the police station



Police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets again to clear the street and intersection in front of the police station

Last night the BLM rioters seemed to be a bit in experienced with tear gas and continued to result to throwing bricks