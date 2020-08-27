Kenosha Shooting Victim Caught on Camera Taunting Armed Civilians: 'Shoot Me, N***a!'

Warning: Post contains graphic content

KENOSHA, Wisc. — One of the people that was killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse during Tuesday's riot was caught on camera taunting the armed civilians in a verbal confrontation prior to the shootings.

Joseph Rosenbaum was part of the group that confronted the armed civilians, who had stated their support for the protests but not the rioting. The armed civilians wanted to protect businesses in the downtown area from being looted, damaged, or burned down.

Rosenbaum walked up to the line of the armed men and said, "Shoot me, n***a! Shoot me, n***a!... That's what I mean, n***a, for real."

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, "Shoot me, n***a." pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Longer video of the verbal confrontations between the two groups:

More confrontations between rioters and armed citizens. pic.twitter.com/sAVe1G9xEc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

The two groups were pushed into each other after police had cleared away the rioters from the park across the street from the Kenosha County Courthouse after giving the crowd multiple warnings. The officers were in the process of pushing the rioters back block by block.

The armed men were not part of the group that was at the courthouse but were staying by the businesses. Shortly after the incident at the gas station, it is alleged Rittenhouse then shot Rosenbaum in the head after Rosenbaum chased after him into the lot of a car dealership.

At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He's being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air. pic.twitter.com/BSD8rd6ARN — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

After shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse makes a phone call and runs down the street. Some in the crowd chase after him. Rittenhouse trips and falls down, prompting two men to jump on him and attack. Rittenhouse fires multiple rounds in return, hitting both. Rittenhouse then runs away from the scene entirely.