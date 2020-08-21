Chicago

Chicago Mayor Doesn't Want Protesters On Her Block Because SHE Wants to Feel Safe At Home

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 10:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Chicago Mayor Doesn't Want Protesters On Her Block Because SHE Wants to Feel Safe At Home

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot justified implementing a ban on protesters being able to demonstrate outside her home in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, citing the large number of threats she and her wife have received during the city's heightened unrest.

"I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot told reporters, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She added comparisons to Chicago Police officers protecting previous mayors' homes is unfair because "this is a different time like no other."

Lightfoot's order was implemented in July and it was discovered in an email from then-Shakespeare District Commander Melvin Roman to officers under his command. Officers are ordered to arrest anyone if they refuse to leave and does not differentiate between protesters who are demonstrating peacefully and rioters.  "It should be locked down" after a warning is given.

"I came up with the name ‘Fort Lori’ because it’s so hard to get in and out," nearby neighbor Ron Kaminecki told the Tribune, saying other residents are becoming fed up with ID checks and police barricades.

Chicago Police pointed to state and city laws that prohibit protests in residential areas. 

"CPD remains committed to facilitating First Amendment rights, while also protecting public safety. CPD continues to enforce state law and the City’s municipal code regarding public assembly,” police spokeswoman Margaret Huynh said. “The block is open at this time."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Analysis: Biden Surpasses Expectations in Acceptance Speech, But Debates Loom Large
Guy Benson

Schumer Sends Filibuster Threat if Democrats Win in November
Reagan McCarthy
On Last Night of DNC, Dems Didn't Duplicate Virtual Audience...But What They Did Might Be Worse
Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Reappears at the DNC Convention
Cortney O'Brien

Dem Rep Admits Pennsylvania Lost 'a Ton' of Jobs While Biden in Office
Leah Barkoukis
What Scalise Says Is the 'Russia Hoax 2.0'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular