Protests

'Give Us Your House!': Seattle Protesters Harass People in the City's Neighborhoods

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 6:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Give Us Your House!': Seattle Protesters Harass People in the City's Neighborhoods

Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Protesters marching in Seattle were caught on video harassing people in apartment buildings, accusing them of taking part in pushing out the black people who used to live in the neighborhood. 

The video, taken by Concrete Reporting on Wednesday, showed a crowd of protesters demanding the people who were in the apartment complex to "give us your house!" and made jokes about how they supposedly worked for Amazon. 

"Give black people back their homes! You're sitting there comfortably, comfortable as f**k as if you didn't help to gentrify this neighborhood...my family was pushed out and you're sitting there with your other white friends!" one woman with a megaphone shouted at people in the building.

"You're ok with it, but guess what we're not and we're bringing it to your front f**king door!" a man then shouted. "How do you plan to regentrify a black neighborhood!"

The crowd continued to march through Seattle's neighborhoods chanting and using instruments. Some in the crowd also used flashlights to shine into the windows of the homes.

The mob also shouted, "Pay the fee! Open your purse!" to residents, saying it was "reparation time. Give us our sh*t back!"

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
AG Barr: Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death of Child That Sparked 'Operation Legend'
Ellie Bufkin
Death Rate In Peru Proves That Lockdowns Won't Stop COVID-19
Alex Corey
The One Tweet That Pretty Much Captures How Progressives Feel About Kamala Harris as Biden's VP Pick
Matt Vespa
The Disturbing Part About Seattle's Police Chief Walking Away From the Job
Matt Vespa
MSNBC Contributor: Trump 'Attacking' the Postal Service Is an Attack on Veterans, Women, the Disabled
VIP
Julio Rosas
DOJ: Yale Engaged in Illegal, Racist Discrimination Against Hundreds of Applicants
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular