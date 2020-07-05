White House

'America Was Never Great!': Communists Burn American Flags Outside of the White House on 4th of July

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2020 12:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
'America Was Never Great!': Communists Burn American Flags Outside of the White House on 4th of July

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Washington, D.C. — Members of the Revolutionary Communist Party organized flag burnings in cities across the United States to coincide with Independence Day to protest the country, the Trump administration, and to exercise their right to burn the American flag.

"Trump is attempting to overturn the decision in my Supreme Court case, Texas v Johnson (1989) that decided burning the flag in protest is constitutionally protected speech. Trump is fighting for a fascist clampdown of force patriotism – by criminalizing disrespect for the flag, he is forcing respect for the flag," Gregory "Joey" Johnson said in a statement. "A year in jail for flag burning?! Forced patriotism = fascism. I’m going to defy Trump by burning that flag and you should do the same!"

Members of RevCom hosted the flag burning in Washington, D.C. right outside of Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House. RevCom also held American flag burnings in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.

After setting small, handheld American flags on fire, RevCom members brought over a larger flag and doused it in liquid to help it catch fire.

As the American flag burned, protesters chanted, "1, 2, 3, 4! Slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8! America was never great!"

When the flag was done burning, a different set of protesters in the area marched to the Washington Monument where they encountered Trump supporters. The two sides screamed in each other's faces. A fight broke out over control of a flag pole that had American, Trump, and Gadsden flags.

U.S. Park Police came in to separate the two groups, which lead to anti-police protesters to turn their ire towards the officers. The agitators continued to shout at the officers, even as the fireworks show started.

When the display started, some of the protesters turned to give the middle finger to the fireworks.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Baltimore Protestors Toppled a Christopher Columbus Statue But Their Next Move Took Things to a New Level
Beth Baumann
Problems with the Cancel Culture Rage Mob Can Be Summed Up in Duckworth's Flawed Thinking
Beth Baumann
Tulsa Police Sergeant Killed When Nonlethal Force Returned with Gunfire
Leah Barkoukis

Why is the Left So Insane? Well, That Anti-July Fourth WaPo Piece Exposes What They’re Being Taught in Higher Education
Matt Vespa

How Did the Liberal Media Cover July Fourth? It Can Be Summed Up in Three Words
Matt Vespa

Kaepernick Is Wanting the Rage Mob to Cancel the 4th of July
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular