'America Was Never Great!': Communists Burn American Flags Outside of the White House on 4th of July

Washington, D.C. — Members of the Revolutionary Communist Party organized flag burnings in cities across the United States to coincide with Independence Day to protest the country, the Trump administration, and to exercise their right to burn the American flag.

"Trump is attempting to overturn the decision in my Supreme Court case, Texas v Johnson (1989) that decided burning the flag in protest is constitutionally protected speech. Trump is fighting for a fascist clampdown of force patriotism – by criminalizing disrespect for the flag, he is forcing respect for the flag," Gregory "Joey" Johnson said in a statement. "A year in jail for flag burning?! Forced patriotism = fascism. I’m going to defy Trump by burning that flag and you should do the same!"

Members of RevCom hosted the flag burning in Washington, D.C. right outside of Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House. RevCom also held American flag burnings in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.

After setting small, handheld American flags on fire, RevCom members brought over a larger flag and doused it in liquid to help it catch fire.

As the American flag burned, protesters chanted, "1, 2, 3, 4! Slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8! America was never great!"

Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great! pic.twitter.com/448IPYUR0y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

When the flag was done burning, a different set of protesters in the area marched to the Washington Monument where they encountered Trump supporters. The two sides screamed in each other's faces. A fight broke out over control of a flag pole that had American, Trump, and Gadsden flags.

U.S. Park Police came in to separate the two groups, which lead to anti-police protesters to turn their ire towards the officers. The agitators continued to shout at the officers, even as the fireworks show started.

The group of anti-police protesters made their way to the Washington Monument where they encountered pro-Trump supporters. A fight broke out over control of a pole that had American, Trump, and Don’t Tread On Me flags. pic.twitter.com/QmiqY0sIFl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Anti-police protesters continued to shout at cops as fireworks went off in the background: pic.twitter.com/RnH2NdPOuK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

When the display started, some of the protesters turned to give the middle finger to the fireworks.