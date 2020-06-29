Detroit Police Drives Through Crowd of Protesters After Being Surrounded

Detroit police drove through a crowd of protesters after their SUV was surrounded and were initially not allowed to leave in video captured on Sunday.

WDIV reports the incident took place in the city's southwest side. Two videos posted to Twitter show the crowd of protesters in the road and surrounding the first police SUV. People were climbing onto the hoods and the crowd chanted, "No justice, no peace!"

After multiple protesters climbed onto the hood, the police SUV drove through the crowd for a few feet before stopping in an attempt to throw the people off of the hood. Despite their attempt to get the agitators off of the hood, they still tried to hang on as the SUV continued to drive down the street.

"Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters. Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge. Someone was trapped on the hood and eventually tossed as the officer swerved to throw him off," Ethan Kenter, who took the video, posted on Facebook. "These officers drove into our protest after we walked past their vehicles. They did not need to drive past us for emergency purposes because they had other officers on the other side ready. This was a clear act of aggression."

“That’s why we march. The police feel like their badge gives them the authority to do harm and damage under any circumstances," one protester told WDIV.

Another witness said several people had to be hospitalized. Detroit police said they have started an investigation into the incident.