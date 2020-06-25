Chris Cuomo Proclaims NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the 'Best Politician In the Country'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said he was unapologetic in being biased towards his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), during their interviews together during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, saying it's because he views his older brother as being "the best politician in the country."

"Me having you on this show is an unusual thing. We’ve never really done it, but this was an unusual time. And they were unusual needs. And you stepped up in an unusual way that really was created by a vacuum of power on the federal level," Chris told Andrew on Wednesday. "And of course, I won’t always be able to keep having you on the show. It will never be seen as fair in people’s eyes, and we both get that, that’s okay. You have plenty of people to talk to."

Chris acknowledged that, "Not everybody likes you, not everybody likes me." But he added that he hopes "you recognize what even I’m able to recognize, being spawned from the same wolf pack. I hope you are able to appreciate what you did in your state and what it means for the rest of the country now and what it will always mean to those who love and care about you the most. I’m wowed by what you did, and more importantly, I’m wowed by how you did it. This was very hard. I know it’s not over."

"Obviously I’ll never be objective, obviously I think you’re the best politician in the country. But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing’s perfect, you’ll have your critics," he concluded.

"I did what was right, I’m comfortable with what I did," Gov. Cuomo replied. "I think the facts bear it out. I think the numbers bear it out. I think we saved tens of thousands of lives. But I did what was right. And you do what is right. You tell the truth, you get up every night and you tell the truth whether they like it or not, this is the truth the way you see it and that’s all you can do."

Gov. Cuomo has been heavily criticized for his order of sending positive COVID-19 cases back to nursing homes, where high-risk populations reside, during the height of the state's epidemic. He defended the order, saying he wanted to ensure there was enough space in hospitals.



