Police

Law and Order Slowly Returns to Minneapolis as Police Begin to Make Large-Scale Arrests

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 12:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Law and Order Slowly Returns to Minneapolis as Police Begin to Make Large-Scale Arrests

Source: Julio Rosas/Townhall

Minneapolis, Minn. — Law enforcement in the Twin Cities area seem to finally have the situation under control after days of massive rioting and looting after the sunsets. Protests have been occurring daily in Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with the rest of the county, following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody. 

While protests against police brutality have been largely peaceful during the day, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday saw mass rioting and looting at night as it appeared law enforcement did not have the manpower to stop the widespread crimes being committed.

That all changed Saturday evening as police and the National Guard came out in force to enforce the 8:00 p.m. curfew. The police and National Guard had failed in enforcing the curfew on Friday, as they abandoned the permitter around the 3rd police precinct that had been set up in the early morning hours, once again leaving the area to rioters and looters.

Sunday saw similar events take place as there were peaceful protests during the day, but many people stayed out past curfew. Protesters initially went out onto I-35 near the U.S. Bank Stadium, where police were down the road. They did not leave until the police started using tear gas, flashbangs, and other less-than-lethal weapons. 

The biggest difference from Saturday was how police were able to sweep in and trap those who continued to defy the curfew order. They were then able to arrest them. The Minneapolis Police were aided by Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota National Guard. 

While it appears order has been restored in the Twin Cities, and specifically Minneapolis, it came too little too late for parts of the area. According to Fox 9, over 200 businesses had been damaged or destroyed by Sunday, including many that had completely burned down.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular