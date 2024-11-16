Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet
There Was One Topic That Was Off Limits in Kamala Harris' Interview With Joe Rogan That Never Happened

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 16, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Podcast host Joe Rogan claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said that they would not allow them to discuss marijuana legalization during their interview that never ended up happening. 

“I think they had requirements on things that she didn’t want to talk about. She didn’t want to talk about marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious,” Rogan reportedly said on his show on Tuesday, per the New York Post. 

Reportedly, Harris’ team reached out to schedule an interview with Rogan after they heard that President-elect Donald Trump would be on the podcast. Harris’ team approached Rogan with several demands, however, and the interview never came to fruition. Ultimately, it was blamed on scheduling conflicts (via NYP):

During the negotiations with Rogan, some staffers on Harris’ team grew wary that an appearance on Rogan’s heavily watched podcast could stoke progressive backlash.

“There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it, and how there would be a backlash,” Jennifer Palmieri, an adviser to second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, told the Financial Times.

On Tuesday, Rogan reportedly pointed out that Harris was told to avoid talking about marijuana because  “She put a lot of people in jail for weed.”

Trump’s interview with Rogan lasted roughly three hours. Harris’ team demanded that her interview last no longer than one hour and did not want to travel to his studio in Austin, Texas. 

Harris did go to the Lone Star State on her campaign, and even had Beyonce appear at one of her rallies.

Rogan ended up endorsing Trump in the race. Trump garnered over 300 electoral votes, completely annihilating Harris.

