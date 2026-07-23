These Four RINOs Voted Against a Ban on Trans-Identifying Individuals Serving in the Military

Yesterday, the House passed two amendments related to transgender restrictions—and it would have been three, had these four Republicans not been spineless. The House failed 212-217 to codify a ban on transgender military service yesterday, thanks in part to Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Kimberlyn King-Hinds (Northern Mariana Islands), and James Moylan (Guam) who joined all Democrats in voting against it.

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BREAKING: Four Republicans just voted AGAINST codifying Trump’s EO to ban transgender people from serving in the military



The amendment failed 212-217 pic.twitter.com/6PRGi1BRYj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

Rep. Fitzpatrick is a repeat offender, voting with Democrats nearly 30 percent of the time. Rep. King-Hinds is worse, voting with Democrats about 33 percent of the time.

🚨 Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) just voted NO on codifying President Trump’s executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.



He represents Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District (all of Bucks County + a portion of Montgomery County).



How often… pic.twitter.com/G1cxwmg7CE — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) July 22, 2026

Yesterday's amendment, written by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-4), would have codified Trump's executive order banning transgender identifying individuals from serving in the military. The two amendments that passed were both sponsored by Nancy Mace: one banning men from competing in women's school sports, overseen by the Department of Defense Education Activity, and passing by 18 votes. The other was an amendment, passing by 11 votes, prohibiting the use of TRICARE, the military healthcare program, covering or furnishing "gender-related medical procedures and treatments" for service members and their dependents.

Both Lawler and Fitzpatrick have also opposed the SAVE America Act due to its added provisions on security and defense legislation, though they approve of passing the voter ID aspect of the legislation. Fitzpatrick frequently prides himself on being the "most bipartisan representative," referencing the Lugar Policy Center's index.

With the midterms on the horizon in November, Republicans are at risk of losing the House, and therefore losing the chance to vote through key legislation like the SAVE America Act. Republicans need to band together to ensure crucial legislation gets passed in time.

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