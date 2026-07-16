Brandon Gill Introduces Legislation Requiring Naturalized Citizens Speak English

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) just introduced the English Language Proficiency Act, which requires all naturalized U.S. citizens to be proficient in English and civics, Breitbart reported. The current law offers several exemptions based on age, which Gill's bill would remove.

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If you don’t speak English, you have no business becoming an American citizen.



I just introduced a bill to end the loophole letting some immigrants skip the test everyone should have to pass. pic.twitter.com/csrH0qWrJJ — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) July 16, 2026

The bill would not add any additional proficiency requirements, and simply seeks to ensure that all citizens are able to communicate using a common language, making assimilation easier for both naturalized and native citizens. Current standards offer exemptions for lawful permanent residents who are 50 or older and have held that status for at least 20 years, as well as 55-year-olds who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 15 years. Sixty-five-year-olds who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years also receive accommodations on the civics examination, Breitbart reported. The bill does not prohibit other languages, but rather places a blanket proficiency requirement on English and civics regardless of age.

In a statement to Breitbart, Gill discussed the importance of the legislation, saying:

English is the common tongue that holds American communities together. It is of paramount importance that every American citizen be able to communicate in the same language. My bill holds everyone to the same standard already on the books, restoring equal treatment under nationalization law.

Several Republican Reps. have cosponsored the bill, including Randy Fine (FL-6), Barry Moore (AL-1), and Beth Van Duyne (TX-24). Immigration Accountability Project and ProEnglish support the legislation as well. Gill has been outspoken about this issue in recent months, especially with the rise of non-English-speaking migrants in the U.S. The share of U.S. residents over the age of 5 who speak a language other than English at home has doubled compared with four decades ago. Additionally, the number of fatal crashes as a result of migrants and illegal aliens being issued commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) without speaking English has become a point of controversy in recent months.

Despite federal law requiring commercial drivers to demonstrate proficiency in reading and speaking English, enforcement has been lax and sometimes entirely absent. Just a few days ago, a foreigner was released from custody after he allegedly killed 21-year-old Tobias Forsythe in a crash. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the driver “failed his English language proficiency test” and “state troopers had to use Google Translate to talk to him.”

The legislation is timely and addresses a serious gap in current federal law that has caused significant harm to the nation. It is unclear when the bill will be voted on, as it was recently introduced.

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