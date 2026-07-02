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Tipsheet

America's Newest Patriots to Receive Unique America 250 Keepsake

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 02, 2026 2:45 PM
America's Newest Patriots to Receive Unique America 250 Keepsake
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Newborn babies are getting a distinctive keepsake for America's 250th birthday celebration. All babies born in the U.S. between July 2 and December 31, 2026, will receive a special-edition patriotic card featuring the Freedom 250 logo, according to the Social Security Administration. Only babies born within that six-month window will receive the emblemed card, marking a generational piece of history in the form of a federal document. The card operates exactly the same as a social security card and is automatically distributed at no cost to parents or taxpayers. 

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Only newborns getting their first Social Security number through the agency’s Enumeration at Birth program will receive the commemorative card, according to the New York Post. Parents will not need to fill out any additional paperwork or jump through bureaucratic hurdles; the cards are simply meant to be a tribute to the next generation of Americans, presenting them with a unique keepsake in the form of their first federal document, unlike traditional commemorative coins or collector's items. 

"Freedom 250 is a celebration of America's storied history and the monumental moments that have shaped our nation, including the creation of Social Security over 90 years ago," SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement to Fox News. "The next generation of Americans born during this historic year will receive limited-edition Social Security cards bearing the Freedom 250 logo. Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are strengthening Social Security, improving service, and building an SSA to serve Americans today and in the future," he said. 

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS SOCIAL SECURITY USA AMERICA 250

SSA is also warning parents not to fall for scams, issuing reminders that the administration will never "call, text, or email you" to request a payment for the card. 

The cards will mark a milestone in American history, passing on a 250-year-old legacy of patriotic values to the next generation of Americans who will inherit, uphold, and ultimately pass them on. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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