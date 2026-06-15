UK Prime Minister to Enforce Social Media Ban for Teens, but Omits Leftist Platform

In the latest anti-free speech U.K. legislation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an Australia-style ban on social media platforms for kids under 16 years old.

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They won’t ban Sikh knives in public but they will ban kids from every social media except from pedophile paradise BlueSky.



How is this country real https://t.co/m5dX3pqEMc — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) June 15, 2026

Bluesky is EXEMPT from Keir Starmer’s new social media ban in the UK for kids under 16



I verified this and the ban ONLY effects:



X

TikTok

Reddit

Snapchat

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Threads

Twitch

Kick



Enforcement will consist of new ‘Facial age estimation scans, government ID… pic.twitter.com/L0DyR6FikJ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

The list of affected platforms includes TikTok, X, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Notably missing from Starmer's list is Bluesky, a left-wing alternative to X that became popular following Elon Musk's acquisition of X. Bluesky remains a breeding ground for obtusely progressive and socialist ideas and is the go-to platform for victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's not uncommon to see posts on Bluesky mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk or cheering for Iran.

In a press conference, Starmer says it's "clear to him" that a full ban is the "right choice," and claims it is a measure aimed at protecting children. However, the Bluesky exemption removes any credibility from this statement.

The U.K. already lacks a constitutional right to free speech, and the government frequently criminalizes speech deemed to be violent or hateful. With this move, kids under 16 are only exposed to the socialist propaganda that is shared on Bluesky, and cannot engage with and cultivate intellectual and political ideas on any other platform, not to mention the extremely authoritarian nature behind the law. At the same time, Starmer pushed legislation that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.

The law will require apps to use digital facial scans to verify ages and identities — and Starmer has made clear he is prepared to force reluctant social media companies into compliance. It takes effect early next year.

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