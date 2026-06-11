Children's YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Sings With Kids for Illegal Aliens Outside Newark ICE Facility

Ms. Rachel continues her tour of indoctrinating our youth by peddling progressive causes through musical rhymes. This week, Ms. Rachel sat outside to sing with kids at the now infamous Delaney Hall, the Newark, NJ, ICE detention center that has been the scene of intense riots and political stunts.

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Ms Rachel is outside Delaney Hall DHS center in NJ singing about knocking down walls and freeing criminal illegal aliens.



Parents, keep your kids away! pic.twitter.com/MswGteLXM7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

"Together, we'll sing until everyone's free," she sings.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Prolific children’s YouTuber with billions of views, Mrs. Rachel has left many parents confused after she went to Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in New Jersey to sing to the immigrants inside the facility in hopes that they sing back.



Rachel: “I’ll… pic.twitter.com/qSfDZkCypT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 10, 2026

Yesterday, the children's content creator, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, posted a video with Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) thanking him for all his efforts with Delaney Hall. Kim, accompanied by Governor Mikie Sherrill, joined the riots on Memorial Day to demand justice for illegal aliens. Kim was reportedly pepper-sprayed as a result of being a part of the crowd. Accurso says she was "up until 2 a.m. worried about the kids and their families."

Every child deserves to feel seen, heard, and loved – from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey to Dilley Detention Center in Texas. pic.twitter.com/Sk1zVYzTNQ — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) June 10, 2026

The stunt is the latest in an attempt to gain sympathy for illegal aliens by using their children as political props. Accurso is known for partnering up with progressives to advance their agendas. At the start of this year, Accurso paraded around NYC elementary schools with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and AOC to read about universal childcare.

In response to criticisms about her efforts to shut down a Texas ICE facility in March, Accurso declared that she is political. "It's political to believe that children are worthy of love and care... and that our care shouldn't stop at what we look like, our family, at our religion, at a border," she said.

When will Ms. Rachel begin advocating for the hundreds of women and children who have been murdered by illegal aliens in the United States?

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