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No Ebola on American Soil: Trump Opens Emergency Treatment Center in Kenya to Contain the Spread

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | May 28, 2026 11:45 AM
No Ebola on American Soil: Trump Opens Emergency Treatment Center in Kenya to Contain the Spread
AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, FILE

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Trump administration will break from previous outbreak protocol and treat Ebola patients in Kenya instead of the US. An administration official announced Wednesday that multiple agencies, including the Departments of State, HHS, and Defense, are partnering to establish a 'state-of-the-art care facility in Kenya' for Americans exposed to the deadly virus. 

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The facility is designed to quickly transport patients out of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus is currently spreading, and provide accelerated isolation and care without the hazards of flying cross-continent. 

"Time is of the essence for Ebola patients, and this facility will enable Americans in the region who contract Ebola to receive lifesaving care as quickly as possible without 12-plus hours of medevac flight time," the official said. 

Additionally, all Americans returning from the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days will undergo mandatory Ebola screening and have their flights routed through specific airports. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya is also issuing a 30-day entry ban on travelers from those same countries, excluding U.S. citizens and the Army. 

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The American Foreign Service Association is demanding authorized departure be granted to patients, calling the move a "stark departure" from previous protocol. 

Transporting critically ill patients across continents is resource draining and incredibly hazardous to the patient's condition. The White House is committed to keeping the virus contained while providing safer and smarter methods for care and quarantine. 

The treatment facility is expected to provide the full spectrum of care for patients, all while ensuring no cases enter into the United States, as Rubio declared Wednesday. 



 

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