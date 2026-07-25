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Tipsheet

Troy Jackson Crowned As New Maine Senate Nominee

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 25, 2026 12:45 PM
Troy Jackson Crowned As New Maine Senate Nominee
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Troy Jackson, the former head of the Maine State Senate, has been named as the replacement for Graham Platner for the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

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Jackson was selected by a group of 500 Democrat delegates as an alternative for the scandal-plagued Platner after his withdrawal from the race just weeks ago. Those 500 delegates were selected from a slate of just 17,000 voters, despite over 200,000 voters casting ballots in the 2026 Democrat primary.

To make matters worse for Democrats, Jackson himself may have a troubled history. Just moments after Jackson was crowned as the new nominee by party insiders, the Senate Leadership Fund dropped an explosive ad detailing some shocking claims made about Jackson and his alleged abuse of women, fraud, and unpaid taxes.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Jackson’s eligibility for the seat is also in question. Maine Republicans have stated that Jackson cannot run for Senate this cycle due to the state’s “sore loser” law, which prevents candidates from seeking two offices during the same cycle.

Republican State Representative James White has asked Maine election officials to begin an investigation into the legitimacy of Jackson’s candidacy.

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