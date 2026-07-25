Troy Jackson Crowned As New Maine Senate Nominee

Troy Jackson, the former head of the Maine State Senate, has been named as the replacement for Graham Platner for the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

Congratulations to Troy Jackson on winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate! pic.twitter.com/Qa3faoICMA — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 25, 2026

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Maine Democrats officially handpick socialist Troy Jackson to replace Graham Platner.



"The Maine Democratic State Committee formally selects Troy Jackson as the replacement nominee for...U.S. Senate."



Troy Jackson received zero votes from Mainers. pic.twitter.com/x7ddUTQT8V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Jackson was selected by a group of 500 Democrat delegates as an alternative for the scandal-plagued Platner after his withdrawal from the race just weeks ago. Those 500 delegates were selected from a slate of just 17,000 voters, despite over 200,000 voters casting ballots in the 2026 Democrat primary.

To make matters worse for Democrats, Jackson himself may have a troubled history. Just moments after Jackson was crowned as the new nominee by party insiders, the Senate Leadership Fund dropped an explosive ad detailing some shocking claims made about Jackson and his alleged abuse of women, fraud, and unpaid taxes.

Troy Jackson is a dangerous, scandal-plagued political insider with a history of berating his colleagues, conflict with women, and mortgage fraud.



It’s no wonder disgraced candidate Graham Platner ranked Jackson as his top choice to lead Maine.



Watch SLF’s first ad in Maine ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Yf78asmsyX — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) July 25, 2026

Jackson’s eligibility for the seat is also in question. Maine Republicans have stated that Jackson cannot run for Senate this cycle due to the state’s “sore loser” law, which prevents candidates from seeking two offices during the same cycle.

GOP Rep. James White (Maine) points out that Troy Jackson may not legally be eligible to be the nominee for Senate. pic.twitter.com/hKXGgBSMLo — Kat (@katagious2) July 24, 2026

Republican State Representative James White has asked Maine election officials to begin an investigation into the legitimacy of Jackson’s candidacy.

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