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The Process to Replace Graham Platner Is Already Off to a Rough Start for Democrats

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 25, 2026 10:30 AM
The Process to Replace Graham Platner Is Already Off to a Rough Start for Democrats
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The process for Maine Democrats to handpick their preferred candidate to replace the scandal-plagued Graham Platner for the upcoming U.S. Senate election is underway, and it is already a disaster.

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Democrats began their proceedings in a thoroughly progressive fashion by giving a land acknowledgement for the "unceded land” of a litany of tribal groups.

Democrat officials also attempted to portray the coronation of the candidate of their choice as “grassroots democracy” because 17,000 individuals cast ballots to select delegates for the process. In the primary election, over 200,000 votes were cast in the Democrat side of the race. Worse still, more individuals voted for the third place candidate, who received just eight percent of the vote with 17,560 votes, than participated in the delegate selection process for Platner’s replacement.

Democrats at least appear to be self-aware with the poor optics of their choice to cut out Maine voters, with one attendee chanting “this is what democracy looks like” to the explosive laughter of the crowd.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Maine Democrat Chair Charlie Dingman bragged that the party insiders who have worked to replace Platner “understood just what is on the line this year,” applauding the shady process.

Meanwhile, Democrats look as if they are moments away from elevating a candidate who is ineligible for office under Maine’s “sore loser” law, which aims to prevent a failed primary candidate from seeking a secondary office. Questions surrounding Troy Jackson’s eligibility for the post continue to grow as the likelihood of his selection nears. Republicans will likely contest Jackson's candidacy should he be gifted the nomination.

Whoever Democrats unilaterally select as their nominee will take on long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins for control of the U.S. Senate seat in Maine in November.

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