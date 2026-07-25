The Process to Replace Graham Platner Is Already Off to a Rough Start for Democrats

The process for Maine Democrats to handpick their preferred candidate to replace the scandal-plagued Graham Platner for the upcoming U.S. Senate election is underway, and it is already a disaster.

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Democrats began their proceedings in a thoroughly progressive fashion by giving a land acknowledgement for the "unceded land” of a litany of tribal groups.

Maine Democrats' coronation to replace Graham Platner opens with a land acknowledgement.



"We are meeting today in the unceded homeland of the Penobscot nation, the Maine Democratic Party acknowledges the Maliseet, Mi‘kmaq, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot tribal nations." pic.twitter.com/vqpq31NEBP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Democrat officials also attempted to portray the coronation of the candidate of their choice as “grassroots democracy” because 17,000 individuals cast ballots to select delegates for the process. In the primary election, over 200,000 votes were cast in the Democrat side of the race. Worse still, more individuals voted for the third place candidate, who received just eight percent of the vote with 17,560 votes, than participated in the delegate selection process for Platner’s replacement.

Maine Democrat Vice Chair Imke Schessler says that handpicking their Senate nominee and icing out Maine voters is "grassroots democracy in action." pic.twitter.com/wg6wgX0a9T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Democrats at least appear to be self-aware with the poor optics of their choice to cut out Maine voters, with one attendee chanting “this is what democracy looks like” to the explosive laughter of the crowd.

Crowd member shouts “This is what democracy looks like” at the Maine Democrats’ coronation to replace Graham Platner.



Not a single Mainer voted for Platner’s replacement. pic.twitter.com/cC5q1HlX5l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Maine Democrat Chair Charlie Dingman bragged that the party insiders who have worked to replace Platner “understood just what is on the line this year,” applauding the shady process.

Maine Democrat Party Chair brags about handpicking a replacement for Graham Platner:



"Look around this room, look at what Maine Democrats did..." pic.twitter.com/hz4XQHbLak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats look as if they are moments away from elevating a candidate who is ineligible for office under Maine’s “sore loser” law, which aims to prevent a failed primary candidate from seeking a secondary office. Questions surrounding Troy Jackson’s eligibility for the post continue to grow as the likelihood of his selection nears. Republicans will likely contest Jackson's candidacy should he be gifted the nomination.

GOP Rep. James White (Maine) points out that Troy Jackson may not legally be eligible to be the nominee for Senate. pic.twitter.com/hKXGgBSMLo — Kat (@katagious2) July 24, 2026

Whoever Democrats unilaterally select as their nominee will take on long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins for control of the U.S. Senate seat in Maine in November.

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