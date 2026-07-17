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Tipsheet

Historic Flooding Causes Bridge Collapse in Texas Hill Country

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 17, 2026 3:15 PM
Historic Flooding Causes Bridge Collapse in Texas Hill Country
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

A historic flooding event across the Texas Hill Country has caused the collapse of a large bridge in Uvalde County.

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Images released by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed the FM 481 Bridge nearly submerged by the Nueces River, with one portion entirely missing. Images and video published earlier in the week had shown the river reaching historic heights, with docks in residential areas left under water.

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GREG ABBOTT TEXAS

Governor Greg Abbott has stated that more than 230 rescues have been made and that at least two individuals have died from the floods. Texas had deployed thousands of rescuers and more than 1,000 vehicles in order to conduct operations. Aircraft are being used to deliver food, supplies, and medical transport to those who have been cut off due to the high water as well as rescues.

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The latest floods come just one year after another record disaster that resulted in the deaths of 28 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic Christian summer camp in Kerr County.

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