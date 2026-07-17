Historic Flooding Causes Bridge Collapse in Texas Hill Country

A historic flooding event across the Texas Hill Country has caused the collapse of a large bridge in Uvalde County.

🚨 FM 481 bridge in Uvalde County has collapsed due to flooding.



This aerial image from the @TxDPS Aircraft Operations Division highlights the dangerous conditions. Stay away from flooded areas and never drive around barricades.#TurnAroundDontDrown #TexasDPS #TexasWeather pic.twitter.com/U0XmTdchp9 — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) July 17, 2026

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Images released by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed the FM 481 Bridge nearly submerged by the Nueces River, with one portion entirely missing. Images and video published earlier in the week had shown the river reaching historic heights, with docks in residential areas left under water.

Video sent to us by Nina Mann of the Nueces River near Chalk Bluff in Uvalde. Rivers are continue to rise due to last night's rain, avoid low-water crossings! pic.twitter.com/AAGCxvTOEA — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 15, 2026

Nueces River is roaring out in Uvalde along Hwy 90



🎥 Trey Titus pic.twitter.com/1NI9Sxo5gi — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) July 15, 2026

Video sent to us by Nina Mann of the Nueces River near Chalk Bluff in Uvalde. Rivers are continue to rise due to last night's rain, avoid low-water crossings! pic.twitter.com/0FlAE6CGLR — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 15, 2026

sharing drone footage courtesy of my dad, raul martinez. this was yesterday, july 15, at the nueces river off highway 90 outside of uvalde, tx #txwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/DTvrjyna4C — julia martinez (@ByJuliaMartinez) July 16, 2026

Classic South Texas river hydrology. Massive dump of rain in headwaters of Nueces River surging down the dry riverbed. This video taken west of Uvalde



Minutes later, River was roaring in this location



🎥 Troy Swan#txwx pic.twitter.com/yT60xXJ7NS — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) July 15, 2026

Governor Greg Abbott has stated that more than 230 rescues have been made and that at least two individuals have died from the floods. Texas had deployed thousands of rescuers and more than 1,000 vehicles in order to conduct operations. Aircraft are being used to deliver food, supplies, and medical transport to those who have been cut off due to the high water as well as rescues.

This morning, a crew made up of a Texas Game Warden helicopter, pilot & rescue swimmer & a Texas Dept. of Public Safety hoist operator conducted rescues in Uvalde Co. When it comes to protecting our fellow Texans, the patch we wear doesn’t matter—it’s the teamwork that counts. pic.twitter.com/svVmbNyMgh — Texas Game Wardens (@TexasGameWarden) July 16, 2026

Probably not often that breakfast is delivered by helicopter 🚁



Texas Game Wardens and aviation crews are assisting camps in the Kerr County area that remain cut off by high water by completing four missions, delivering food and supplies this morning.



Campers safe. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MuIu7vZEd7 — Texas Game Wardens (@TexasGameWarden) July 17, 2026

Storms and flooding have made it hard for some hospitals to get patients the care they need.



Texas Emergency Medical Task Force partnered with the Texas National Guard to run helicopter medical transports, air-lifting Texans in storm-affected areas to facilities for care. pic.twitter.com/aPOSV4Uy38 — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) July 17, 2026

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State agencies are activating all necessary resources to keep Texans safe in the Kerr County area. It is of utmost importance that Texans in impacted areas remain vigilant as rivers continue to rise.



Turn Around Don’t Drown.



Check your roadways: https://t.co/JelEYtQoPJ pic.twitter.com/VsjvitNK42 — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) July 16, 2026

The latest floods come just one year after another record disaster that resulted in the deaths of 28 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic Christian summer camp in Kerr County.

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