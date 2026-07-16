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Texas Flooding Returns to Camp Mystic Region, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Rescued

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 16, 2026 4:30 PM
Texas Flooding Returns to Camp Mystic Region, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Rescued
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

At least one person has died from ravaging flood waters in Central Texas, prompting a state of emergency and dozens of rescue missions. The rainwaters are destroying towns and forcing evacuations, just one year after last year's horrific Camp Mystic Floods, which resulted in more than 130 lives being taken, including 27 campers and counselors. 

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According to multiple reports, the Guadalupe River reached higher levels than last year's floods today, prompting the state to send out push alerts and flood sirens, urging residents to evacuate and take precautions. Officials say they are more prepared for this flood after last year's tragic events. "This year, we’re just standing by, waiting for any type of calls to come in for help,” Commissioner Chad Carpenter told CNN.

This clip shows floodwaters swallowing homes and neighborhoods as nearly a year's worth of rainfall continues to devastate the area. 

A family of deer was swept away in the waters yesterday, captured by a local news outlet.

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CLIMATE CHANGE CNN GREG ABBOTT TEXAS USA

Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state's efforts so far, saying that more than 80 rescues have been made and that boats and aircraft are being deployed, along with more than 1,300 responders. He also reported that one person had died overnight yesterday, saying details surrounding the death are still emerging. 

Abbott gave advice to those in the area, saying, "There are rapidly rising rivers that will continue to rise through the remainder of today and tomorrow. If you do not need to be out, don't go out. One leading reason for loss of life is people driving into waterways and being swept away." He urged Texans to avoid water and to try to get away as soon as possible if they found themselves near it. 

Last year's floods hit Camp Mystic, a private all-girls Christian summer camp, especially hard, resulting in the death of at least 27 girls. Thanks to the Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan, however, more than 165 girls were saved by his heroic efforts. Ruskan accepted the 2026 Pat Tillman Award for Service at last night's ESPY Awards. 

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Camp Mystic is closed this summer, as the floods continue to rip through parts of West, North, and Central Texas. More updates and footage are sure to come in the following days, but Texas officials assure that they are prepared and ready to respond. 

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