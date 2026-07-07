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The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 07, 2026 6:00 PM
The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

After a brutal Round of 16 World Cup loss to Belgium, the memes about the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team performance came flooding in. The sad reality is that they’re all actually pretty funny:

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