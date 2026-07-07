The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious

After a brutal Round of 16 World Cup loss to Belgium, the memes about the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team performance came flooding in. The sad reality is that they’re all actually pretty funny:

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Matt Freese with the game on the line https://t.co/Zm096TwMDP pic.twitter.com/RnXKfoKaJX — Underdog (@Underdog) July 7, 2026

USA defense against Belgium pic.twitter.com/jtqB80lEWD — Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 7, 2026

The U.S. trying to dribble vs Belgium pic.twitter.com/m4ZmTYCoh9 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 7, 2026

USA defense against Belgium pic.twitter.com/tzvoBOna4B — Bet105 (@bet_105) July 7, 2026

Our goalie when we needed him most: pic.twitter.com/paEvKlP0r2 — Silly Little Guy (@Czar_Of_Silly) July 7, 2026

She never would’ve allowed that 3rd goal pic.twitter.com/ZF2eVso95w — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) July 7, 2026

Team USA’s defense vs Belgium pic.twitter.com/BF8Re1j4Nk — GhettoGronk (@ghetto_gronk) July 7, 2026

Everyone on USMNT tonight when they get near the ball pic.twitter.com/ty40ZWIEMQ — Austin Latham (@AustinLatham25) July 7, 2026

The U.S. goalie during the biggest game of his life and only big game he'll ever play pic.twitter.com/TLa3hSZoQQ — Comrade Stump (@GranTorinoDSA) July 7, 2026

Tim Howard watching Matt Freese tn: pic.twitter.com/SuWqxQbaal — 🛀 (@JoshBathtub) July 7, 2026

How it felt watching Belgium go B2A on the USA after we started an international controversy pic.twitter.com/AtPwecdAXL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2026

How it felt watching Belgium go B2A on the USA after we started an international controversy pic.twitter.com/AtPwecdAXL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2026

The only man who can save USA against Belgium pic.twitter.com/y0gwPQftT6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 7, 2026

“I just know USA is gonna show up today!”



The USA team that shows up: pic.twitter.com/RAxCfg8t6m — The Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@TheChefKayy) July 7, 2026

USMNT performance after getting a presidential boss call through pic.twitter.com/pHuZ9HwQN0 — Magic Marincin 🇨🇦 (@MagicMarincin) July 7, 2026

Tim Ream against Belgium pic.twitter.com/krvfMe5IYm — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 7, 2026

Belgium after realizing that they will be waking up to 100% Trump tariffs tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bl7LgZDKZF — Boring_Business (@BoringBiz_) July 7, 2026

Matt Freese pic.twitter.com/poyH9l1IFX — Bracco | Social Sportsbook (@PlayBracco) July 7, 2026

Belgium fans waking up in the morning to see that Trump has made FIFA change the rules to “The team with fewer goals wins” pic.twitter.com/2g8BedjnfW — 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯 (@heis_fede) July 7, 2026

See you in 2030, boys!