This Democrat Senator Was Cheering For Mexico in the World Cup





Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat representing Arizona who has widely been seen as a front-runner for his party’s 2028 presidential nomination, posted a photo of himself sporting a Mexican jersey while watching their match against England in the World Cup Round of 16.

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Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/XFqZLXC7Xv — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 6, 2026

Modern Democratic Party: wear another country’s jersey and post a photo of yourself taking a photo of yourself. https://t.co/UM8t7mwWum — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 6, 2026

Seditious six member roots for Mexico



Is anyone shocked? https://t.co/269dBApqRe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

Kelly is the latest Democrat to show his support for a nation other than his own in the tournament. Back in June, two New York Democrats, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and congressional candidate Darializa Chevalier, announced that they would be supporting Mexico and Senegal throughout the World Cup rather than the United States.

"World Cup — who are you rooting for to win it all?"



Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D): "Mexico"



Darializa Chevalier (D): "Senegal" pic.twitter.com/kIph5m7lrQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2026

Kelly’s post supporting the now eliminated Mexican national team comes on the heels of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s historic run in the knockout stage of the tournament. The U.S. had previously never won a single knockout match until their bout against Bosnia one week ago.





The U.S. will once again have a chance to win in historic fashion as the Stars and Stripes take on Belgium in the Round of 16.

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