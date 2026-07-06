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Tipsheet

This Democrat Senator Was Cheering For Mexico in the World Cup

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 06, 2026 6:15 PM
This Democrat Senator Was Cheering For Mexico in the World Cup
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.


Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat representing Arizona who has widely been seen as a front-runner for his party’s 2028 presidential nomination, posted a photo of himself sporting a Mexican jersey while watching their match against England in the World Cup Round of 16.

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Kelly is the latest Democrat to show his support for a nation other than his own in the tournament. Back in June, two New York Democrats, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and congressional candidate Darializa Chevalier, announced that they would be supporting Mexico and Senegal throughout the World Cup rather than the United States.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MARK KELLY MEXICO WORLD CUP

Kelly’s post supporting the now eliminated Mexican national team comes on the heels of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s historic run in the knockout stage of the tournament. The U.S. had previously never won a single knockout match until their bout against Bosnia one week ago.


The U.S. will once again have a chance to win in historic fashion as the Stars and Stripes take on Belgium in the Round of 16.

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