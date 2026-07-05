Trump's America 250 Celebration Was One for the History Books

Despite the inclement weather, President Donald Trump ensured that the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday went on. The fireworks show and his speech were something for the history books.

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They left home as boys 8 decades ago to go out and save the world. Last night they sat at the WWII Memorial together and celebrated their country's 250th. Still heroic. pic.twitter.com/RXnOmtMVj7 — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton) July 5, 2026

AMERICA 250 GRAND FINALE LOOKED LIKE WE CARPET BOMBED DC 😂



GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OeLlcM4Ifb — J (@JayTC53) July 5, 2026

The final 10 minutes of an incredible 4th of July fireworks and concert celebrating America’s 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., drew a massive crowd, with President Trump and the First Lady in attendance.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UPdXEEqUSQ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 5, 2026

WATCH: Time lapse of the largest fireworks show in American history last night in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/CLDNqMaCIH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 5, 2026

🇺🇸 BREAKING: The largest fireworks show in the history of the WORLD has just kicked off in Washington, DC



850,000 MUNITIONS — last year's was 20,000



Trump PROMISED to make it happen, and he MADE IT HAPPEN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/727Ms8gEiF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 5, 2026

The largest firework show in U.S. history for America’s 250th birthday!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Id0oyS8uLN — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 5, 2026

The fireworks show was the largest in world history, with 850,000 separate devices set off to celebrate the momentous occasion in a nearly indescribably patriotic display.

Trump’s speech commemorating our 250 years as a nation wasn’t without fireworks either. He delivered some iconic lines describing American exceptionalism, recognizing the sacrifices of our service members, and reiterating our undying resistance to the communist ideology.

🚨 NOW: President Trump just went WAR MODE on communism



“The Stars and Stripes cast the hammer and sickle into OBLIVION before — and we will DO IT AGAIN, if necessary.” 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LVzpHwv8dm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2026

.@POTUS invites Captain Ken Schubring, one of the last survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack, up to the stage on the National Mall to salute the flag that went down with the USS Arizona. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m1v1JXeCdT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 5, 2026

.@POTUS: The world has seen the great empires, vast kingdoms, mighty nations, and terrible tyrants — they came and they went. But after two-and-a-half centuries, this American Republic still stands tall and strong.



This American Flag still waves proud and free and beautiful.



We… pic.twitter.com/zeSLBND26D — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 5, 2026

Under the leadership of Trump and his GOP allies, America is heading toward another 250 years of greatness.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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