Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Celebrates America 250
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Trump's America 250 Celebration Was One for the History Books

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 05, 2026 12:30 PM
Trump's America 250 Celebration Was One for the History Books
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Despite the inclement weather, President Donald Trump ensured that the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday went on. The fireworks show and his speech were something for the history books.

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The fireworks show was the largest in world history, with 850,000 separate devices set off to celebrate the momentous occasion in a nearly indescribably patriotic display.

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COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP FIREARMS USA AMERICA 250

Trump’s speech commemorating our 250 years as a nation wasn’t without fireworks either. He delivered some iconic lines describing American exceptionalism, recognizing the sacrifices of our service members, and reiterating our undying resistance to the communist ideology.

Under the leadership of Trump and his GOP allies, America is heading toward another 250 years of greatness.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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Where Are the Obamas and the Clintons on the Monsters Taking Over Their Party? Derek Hunter
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