Sen. Eric Schmitt Declares War on Birthright Citizenship After 'Disastrous' Supreme Court Decision

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision that struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship in the United States, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt is introducing legislation to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act in order to clarify the meaning of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

The majority tried to constitutionalize unlimited birthright citizenship. But Justice Kavanaugh MAY have left Congress a door.



I’m filing legislation to walk through it.



And I’ll keep working on a constitutional amendment to restore American citizenship. https://t.co/WV8gu1OYhy pic.twitter.com/r8oB9Ks5gc — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 30, 2026

Schmitt has stated that his work to end the practice of birthright citizenship will not end there, but he will begin an effort to amend the Constitution to “restore American citizenship.

The Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision is wrong, dangerous, and disastrous for American sovereignty and the American people. If we can't fix it with ordinary legislation, then we must do what the Constitution commands in moments of national crisis: We must amend the… pic.twitter.com/8shwWkFGXY — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 30, 2026

“The Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision is wrong, dangerous, and disastrous for American sovereignty and the American people,” Schmitt said in a statement on social media. “If we can't fix it with ordinary legislation, then we must do what the Constitution commands in moments of national crisis: We must amend the Constitution and restore American citizenship. We must again put ‘We the People’ first.“

Schmitt’s proposed amendment would seek to “restore the original American understanding of citizenship” and “will ensure that citizenship once again reflects allegiance, permanence, and membership in the American nation.”

“Left unaddressed, this Supreme Court decision will destroy the republic,” Schmitt warned. “A nation that cannot determine who belongs to its political community will lose control of its sovereignty and its unique character and traditions as new generations of unassimilated foreigners are automatically granted citizenship.”

The Missouri Senator’s language reflects that of Justice Clarence Thomas’ 91-page dissent in the case.

“I am not sure that today’s opinion will stand the test of time,” Thomas wrote. “The Citizenship Clause ‘added greatly to the dignity and glory of American citizenship.’ Today’s opinion devalues that citizenship.”

Schmitt’s announcement for action on two fronts came moments before Trump instructed Congress to pass legislation ending birthright citizenship.

Language of the proposed amendment has yet to be released.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.