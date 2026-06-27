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Tipsheet

This South Dakota Democrat May Have Lost by Just Two Votes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 27, 2026 3:00 PM
This South Dakota Democrat May Have Lost by Just Two Votes
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A Democrat candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor is on track to be defeated by just two votes in one of the most narrow elections of the year so far.

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Christine Erickson, a former Republican member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and the sister of NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, has maintained a two vote lead over former Democrat South State Representative Jamie Smith. With all 79 precincts reporting, Erickson currently holds 18,279 votes to Smith’s 18,277.

Because of the extraordinarily slim margin, a recount will soon be underway that could throw Erickson’s victory in peril.

“We know that this isn’t over yet,” Erickson told supporters. “We anticipate a recount and we hope that these results stay true.”

While Erickson may win her seat by just two votes, it amazingly would not be the slimmest margin of victory of the cycle. Back in March, two Republican candidates split the vote of the long-held GOP seat in a move that allowed a Democrat to win control over Boca Raton, Florida for the first time in over 30 years.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH DAKOTA VOTER ID

Scrutiny over the extremely close election will be overshadowed by South Dakota’s own Sen. John Thune’s inability to advance President Donald Trump’s election integrity bill, the SAVE America ACT.

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