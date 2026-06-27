This South Dakota Democrat May Have Lost by Just Two Votes

A Democrat candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor is on track to be defeated by just two votes in one of the most narrow elections of the year so far.

There it is folks. The 2026 Sioux Falls mayoral runoff comes down to two votes between Christine Erickson and Jamie Smith. With a recount inbound for sure. That could take weeks. The political and legal maneuvering are certain.



The other certainty: neither candidate will enter… pic.twitter.com/J2zYwMQkdx — Joel Arends (@JoelArends) June 24, 2026

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Christine Erickson, a former Republican member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and the sister of NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, has maintained a two vote lead over former Democrat South State Representative Jamie Smith. With all 79 precincts reporting, Erickson currently holds 18,279 votes to Smith’s 18,277.

Because of the extraordinarily slim margin, a recount will soon be underway that could throw Erickson’s victory in peril.

Christine Erickson, who leads opponent Jamie Smith by two (2) votes in Sioux Falls' mayoral runoff election, tells supporters a recount is coming. With 79 of 79 election day precincts reporting (per the City of Sioux Falls' website), Erickson has 18,279 votes; Smith has 18,277. pic.twitter.com/yaQsvVTzlN — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) June 24, 2026

“We know that this isn’t over yet,” Erickson told supporters. “We anticipate a recount and we hope that these results stay true.”

While Erickson may win her seat by just two votes, it amazingly would not be the slimmest margin of victory of the cycle. Back in March, two Republican candidates split the vote of the long-held GOP seat in a move that allowed a Democrat to win control over Boca Raton, Florida for the first time in over 30 years.

Scrutiny over the extremely close election will be overshadowed by South Dakota’s own Sen. John Thune’s inability to advance President Donald Trump’s election integrity bill, the SAVE America ACT.

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