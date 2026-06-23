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Tipsheet

This New Poll Is Great News for Texas Republicans

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 23, 2026 8:00 AM
This New Poll Is Great News for Texas Republicans
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The newest poll looking into the upcoming Texas elections show that the race is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s to lose, with the Republican nominee currently sitting at 49 percent and two points ahead of his Democrat competition.

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The poll further shows that James Talarico is only likely to receive support from one out of four of Sen. John Cornyn’s former supporters, despite the disaffected nature of Cornyn himself on the Republican party. A further look into those numbers shows that a nearly equivalent number of Cornyn voters who intend to vote for Talarico had supported Kamala Harris in 2024, indicating that they were Democrats who crossed over in Texas' open primaries in an attempt to get Cornyn over the finish line.

In terms of the gubernatorial race, campaign cash-rich Gov. Greg Abbott currently has a double digit advantage over Gina Hinojosa.

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KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

With the benefit of growing spending from Republicans groups and the war chest of Abbott, Paxton seems primed to win the U.S. Senate seat in November.

Talarico has worked tirelessly to run from his extremely progressive positions as the midterms near. A recent podcast appearance by the Democrat gave him a platform to declare that he suddenly no longer supported sex change surgeries for minors, loved the oil and gas industry, considered himself to be a border hawk, and adored the Second Amendment.

Talarico’s growing scandals over his past relationships with legislative staffers have not helped his case either, as he likely began his relationship with his current girlfriend while she was working as his chief of staff. Talarico later used his influence to secure her a position in another legislative office.

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