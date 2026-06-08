Trump Officially Taps Acting AG Todd Blanche to Head Justice Department

President Donald Trump has officially tapped Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to lead the Department of Justice full time.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump nominates Todd Blanche for Attorney General



Blanche's resume:

-Currently serves as the Acting United States Attorney General since April 2026

-Appointed to Deputy Attorney General in January 2025, confirmed by the Senate 52-46 along party lines

-Led… pic.twitter.com/lJ9PjENjCN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2026

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NEW: The Senate has formally received President Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, teeing off what could be a potentially contentious confirmation battle.



Read more: https://t.co/1TwrpozZOU pic.twitter.com/05jKg4315S — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2026

Todd Blanche is the right person for the job.



He knows the law. He knows how the Justice Department works.



The Senate should confirm him quickly as Attorney General. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 8, 2026

President Trump has officially nominated Todd Blanche as Attorney General. Blanche is acting in the role now, served as deputy and was previously Trump's personal lawyer. pic.twitter.com/8mNXUknC9G — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 8, 2026

Blanche had previously served as Deputy Attorney General under former Attorney General Pam Bondi after his confirmation in the early days of the second Trump administration. Before joining the administration, Blanche had served as Trump's lead counsel in the numerous lawfare cases brought against the President by Democrats.

Blanche was narrowly confirmed at his first hearing, skating through with a 52-46 result to secure his position as Democrats worked to prevent it. A replay of that effort will likely be seen in the fight ahead, as Senate Democrats have already indicated that they have no intention of aiding in Blanche’s confirmation.

Blanche is the most disgraceful, corrupt nominee for AG in American history. Instead of enforcing the law, he has championed Trump’s breaking it. Nothing has been too shamefully low, degrading & disgracing the entire DOJ. https://t.co/v57MU6shIK — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 8, 2026

“He’ll have a torturous confirmation—with ferocious opposition from me & others,” Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on social media.

With Republicans like Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and John Cornyn seemingly moving away from Trump after their inability to retain office, Blanche will likely only move forward on a razor-thin margin.

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