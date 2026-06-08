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Tipsheet

Trump Officially Taps Acting AG Todd Blanche to Head Justice Department

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 08, 2026 7:00 PM
Trump Officially Taps Acting AG Todd Blanche to Head Justice Department
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump has officially tapped Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to lead the Department of Justice full time.

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Blanche had previously served as Deputy Attorney General under former Attorney General Pam Bondi after his confirmation in the early days of the second Trump administration. Before joining the administration, Blanche had served as Trump's lead counsel in the numerous lawfare cases brought against the President by Democrats.

Blanche was narrowly confirmed at his first hearing, skating through with a 52-46 result to secure his position as Democrats worked to prevent it. A replay of that effort will likely be seen in the fight ahead, as Senate Democrats have already indicated that they have no intention of aiding in Blanche’s confirmation.

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TODD YOUNG

“He’ll have a torturous confirmation—with ferocious opposition from me & others,” Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on social media.

With Republicans like Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and John Cornyn seemingly moving away from Trump after their inability to retain office, Blanche will likely only move forward on a razor-thin margin.

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